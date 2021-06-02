BOSTON (CBS) — Could Krispy Kreme be planning to bring its donuts to the Boston area? The company on Tuesday filed plans with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public stock offering, and offered hints that Boston could be a target for future expansion plans.
Krispy Kreme did enter the Boston market in the early 2000s, competing against Canton-based Dunkin'. But right now, the only place to find a Krispy Kreme store in New England is at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut.
Krispy Kreme said in the filing it is looking to “effectively seize expansion opportunities both domestically and internationally” – and mentioned Boston three times.
"Despite our high brand awareness, we have a limited presence in certain key U.S. markets, such as New York and Chicago and have yet to build a significant presence in key U.S. cities, including Boston and Minneapolis," Krispy Kreme states.
WBZ-TV has reached out to Krispy Kreme for comment.
Back in 2017, people camped out overnight for a Krispy Kreme opening in Saco, Maine – one of two stores in the state that have since closed.
The company said it made a record $1.1 billion in sales for Fiscal Year 2020.