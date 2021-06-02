BOSTON (CBS) – Researchers are looking for volunteers in a new type of COVID-19 trial.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases wants to see if it is safe to mix vaccines from different drug makers.
Volunteers need to be at least 18 years old and have already received the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Scientists will look at the effects of mixing boosters.
Click here for more information.