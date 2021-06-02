CONCORD (CBS) – A homophobic slur was found on a girls’ bathroom wall at Concord-Carlisle High School Tuesday, just as the school began LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the principal said.
In a letter to the community, Principal Michael Mastrullo said the timing of the incident “could not be more disappointing.”
“Words will not lessen or dull the pain and disappointment this incident brings to our LGBTQ+ students, families, employees, and community. Please be assured that our school administration is proactively investigating this incident, and we will work to find the individual(s) responsible for this unacceptable display of hate,” Mastrullo said.
“Our school community, comprised of students from Boston, Concord, and Carlisle, stands with our LGBTQ+ community in recognition that any form of hate, bias, and discrimination will never be tolerated.”