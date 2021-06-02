BOSTON (CBS) – Cole Buckley, the Celtics fan accused of throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving at the TD Garden Sunday night, is due in court Wednesday.
Buckley, 21 of Braintree, was scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. The session was then pushed back a day to Wednesday.
The incident happened Sunday night shortly after the Celtics were blown out by the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 of their first round playoff series.
As Irving walked to the tunnel with some of his teammates, the plastic water bottle could be seen flying just past him.
Buckley, who was wearing a green Kevin Garnett jersey, was arrested and taken away by Boston Police moments later. He was released on $500 bail.
“The bottle throwing is just unacceptable, you know it’s not part of the game, it’s not the way you know anybody in the stadium, 99.9 percent of the people in the stadium want to be represented,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Tuesday night.
Buckley is also facing a potential lifetime ban from TD Garden.
He’s currently a student at the University of Rhode Island and a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity there. Both are now looking at possible violations.