HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Garcia threw a career-high seven innings, Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 for their third straight victory.
Garcia permitted one run and six hits, retiring 11 of 12 batters over one stretch. The right-hander struck out six and walked one in his fourth consecutive win.
Altuve led off the first with his eighth homer, a drive to left-center against Garrett Richards. It was Altuve’s third leadoff homer this season.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)