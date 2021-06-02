BOSTON (CBS) – The former wife of embattled Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White is speaking out for the first time, on the day of his termination hearing that will determine whether he keeps his job as the city’s top cop.

“See does that look innocent?” Sybil Mason said to reporters pointing to a scar on her wrist. “That’s from being dragged out the door.”

Mason says she bears the scars of a turbulent marriage to White, and has an opinion about whether he should be allowed to keep his job. “A lot of it wasn’t all physical, a lot of it was mental as well,” she said. “Is he the perfect guy for Boston, no.”

Mason claims her accusations of infidelity by White led to heated arguments and abuse, allegations of domestic violence to which White claims he is innocent, calling his ex-wife the aggressor. “You’re trying to act like you’re innocent, you’re not innocent at all. The stuff that happened to me, happened to me,” said Mason.

White’s fate is now in the hands of acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey. “I will certainly make a decision after careful deliberation having taken into account what happened at the hearing as well as information that’s been presented,” said Janey.

In a follow-up letter to the mayor, White defended himself again saying, “Let me be clear. I am a Black man who has been accused falsely of crimes, I have not yet been given a fair trial, and I’m on the brink of being convicted or terminated which is the equivalent.”

White was on the job for only two days back in February when the allegations first surfaced. He says then Mayor Marty Walsh knew about the charges and White submitted a video affidavit to support it. “I mentioned the restraining order put on me,” White says in the video. “It was a false allegation that I threatened to shoot somebody.”

For White, it’s his last chance to make his case. Mayor Janey will only say she’ll decide as soon as possible.