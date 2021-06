Cole Buckley, Celtics Fan Accused Of Throwing Water Bottle At Kyrie Irving, To Be Arraigned WednesdayCole Buckley, the Celtics fan accused of throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving at the TD Garden Sunday night, is due in court Wednesday.

Kemba Walker Hopes To 'Feel Good Again' After A Big SummerThe Celtics had a season full of disappointment in 2021, but no one was more disappointed -- or disappointing -- than point guard Kemba Walker.

Red Sox To Recognize Pete Frates' Family As Part Of MLB's Lou Gehrig DayMajor League Baseball will hold its first-ever Lou Gehrig Day Wednesday and Pete Frates will be part of the tribute.

Red Sox Lose Second In A Row To Astros In Houston, 5-1Luis Garcia threw a career-high seven innings, Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 for their third straight victory.

A Disappointing Celtics Season Is OverA disappointing and frustrating season by the Boston Celtics has come to an end, and now what should be an interesting offseason can begin.