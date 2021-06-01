WORCESTER (CBS) – The Worcester Red Sox are hosting the first homestand in team history where Polar Park can reach full capacity. To celebrate, the team is offering an incentive for fans who receive their COVID vaccine this week.
The team will make 50 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available per game Tuesday through Sunday as part of a partnership with Worcester's Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center.
Any fan who is vaccinated at the park will be given a free general admission ticket to that day’s game and a WooSox hat. If a fan receives their vaccine but already has a ticket to the game, they will receive one for a future home game.
In May, the team administered 214 vaccines during a clinic at Polar Park.
“We are proud to be among the first Triple-A teams in the country to offer vaccines for fans during our ballgames,” said WooSox president Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. “We look forward to continuing to do our part to inspire more people to become vaccinated in the City of Worcester and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”
The WooSox will also explore the possibility of running similar vaccine events at more games this summer.MORE NEWS: Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White's Daughter Says In Affidavit He Was Victim, Not Abuser
Fans must be 18 or older to receive a vaccine at Polar Park.