WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Food, fun, good music and great company. Weymouth school leaders checked off the essentials when putting together an outdoor, pandemic era party to send off their senior class.

“Who needs senior prom when you’ve got Larry’s Locos Tacos?” joked Weymouth senior Roman Folan.

As regulations changed throughout the spring, leadership decided against a traditional prom. The students will still enjoy graduation this weekend.

“Things haven’t been easy for kids in terms of having to work for their families and people being sick, also navigating being 17 and 18 and making life decisions. They’ve stayed tough and resilient and done their best and they made it,” said Dean of the senior class Jenny Dolan.

The free of charge event still featured senior staples – yearbook signing, some prom attire, and proud displays of college destinations.

Every graduating class reflects on what they’ve been through, and how it’s prepared them for the future. After an unusual junior and senior year – these students feel ready for anything.

“It was definitely difficult and unprecedented but learning you could deal with situations you didn’t expect, I have greater faith in myself and my friends because we went through this difficult time and now we know we can handle situations like this,” said Emily Gervais.

“We have to see the light at the end of the tunnel. This experience has definitely taught us how to be perseverant and push forward regardless of the circumstances,” Alessandro Oreadi added.

Pretty impressive perspective – and that positivity comes from the top.

“What we’ve really worked on is – and our kids have been fantastic – we are not victims. Some things have happened, a lot of lives have been lost. We’re fortunate. We’re here, we’re able to celebrate. Our kids have been really positive,” said Principal Alan Strauss.

“I’m proud of everyone here. We all did as good as we could have to get through this and now it’s definitely all paying off,” said Robbie McCue.