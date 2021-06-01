CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Taunton News

TAUNTON (CBS) — Two manhole explosions shut down a road in Taunton midday on Tuesday. Police asked drivers to avoid Broadway Street between Bay Street and Washington Street.

Traffic headed east to St. Mary’s Square is being rerouted.

READ MORE: Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White's Daughter Says In Affidavit He Was Victim, Not Abuser

According to the Taunton Emergency Management Agency, the explosions may have been electrical in nature.

READ MORE: Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH To Join Guns N’ Roses At Fenway Park

There were multiple reports of explosions on Broadway Street in Taunton (WBZ-TV)

Construction crews could be seen walking around the area.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?

No other information is available at this time.

CBSBoston.com Staff