TAUNTON (CBS) — Two manhole explosions shut down a road in Taunton midday on Tuesday. Police asked drivers to avoid Broadway Street between Bay Street and Washington Street.
Traffic headed east to St. Mary's Square is being rerouted.
According to the Taunton Emergency Management Agency, the explosions may have been electrical in nature.
Construction crews could be seen walking around the area.
No other information is available at this time.