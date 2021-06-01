BOSTON (CBS) — Rex Burkhead’s run in New England is over. The running back has reportedly signed with the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.
Burkhead was having one of the best seasons of his career in 2020 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in late November in a New England loss to the Texans. In 10 games, Burkhead ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns while adding 25 receptions and three receiving scores for the Patriots.
The 30-year-old is entering his ninth NFL season, spending his first four years with the Bengals before a four-year run in New England. He played a total of 41 games for the Patriots, plus an additional six playoff games, winning a Super Bowl ring with the team in 2018.
Now he heads to Houston where he’ll be reunited with former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, who is now the GM of the Texans. Houston also signed running backs Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay this offseason.