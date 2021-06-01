HOPKINTON (CBS) — Hopkinton is the safest city in America for 2021, according to a study by SafeWise. Massachusetts also had the second safest city: Franklin.
"Hopkinton is the safest city in America with zero reported violent crime incidents and a property crime rate of 1.61 incidents per 1,000 residents in the latest reporting year," said SafeWise.
Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania, Oakland Township, Michigan, and Bernards Township, New Jersey finished out the top five.
Communities in New England and the Mid-Atlantic make up 68% of the list.
Massachusetts had the second-highest number of cities on the list with 17, which is two more than last year.
Franklin had a reported violent crime rate of 0.06 and a property crime rate of 1.24.