Cole Buckley, Celtics Fan Accused Of Throwing Water Bottle At Kyrie Irving, Due In CourtCole Buckley, the Celtics fan accused of throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving at the TD Garden Sunday night, is due in court Tuesday.

Cizikas' OT Goal Lifts Islanders Past Bruins 4-3 In Game 2The Bruins and Islanders are now tied at one game apiece in their second-round series.

Tucker, Astros Down Former Bench Coach Cora, Red Sox 11-2Kyle Tucker had a season-best three hits and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Houston Astros beat former bench coach Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Monday.

Kemba Walker, Robert Williams Both Doubtful For Celtics-Nets Game 5It's not going to get any easier for the Celtics as the team looks to stave off elimination against the Nets. Kemba Walker and Robert Williams are both listed as doubtful for Tuesday's Game 5 in Brooklyn.

Kevin Garnett Rips Kyrie Irving For Stomping On Celtics Logo: 'That's Not Coo'After stomping all over the Celtics in Brooklyn's Game 4 win in Boston on Sunday night, Nets star Kyrie Irving celebrated by stomping on the Celtics logo at midcourt after the game. That isn't sitting well with Kevin Garnett.