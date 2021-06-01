BOSTON (CBS) – Cole Buckley, the Celtics fan accused of throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving at the TD Garden Sunday night, is due in court Tuesday.
Buckley, 21 of Braintree, is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
It happened shortly after the Celtics were blown out by the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 of their first round playoff series.
As Irving walked to the tunnel with some of his teammates, the plastic water bottle could be seen flying just past him.
Buckley, who was wearing a green Kevin Garnett jersey, was taken away by Boston Police moments later.
He is also facing a potential lifetime ban from TD Garden.