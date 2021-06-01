BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have two days to make a decision on Brandon Workman, after the reliever opted out of his minor league deal with the franchise on Tuesday.
The Red Sox must now decide whether to promote Workman to the majors or release him. The team has until Thursday to make a decision.
Boston traded Workman to the Phillies last season, receiving Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold in return. Workman struggled in Philadelphia, and made just 10 appearances for the Chicago Cubs this season before the team released him in April. Shortly after his career with the Cubs came to an end, Workman signed a minor-league deal with Boston.
Workman was pitching well for the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A, allowing just one earned run over seven innings in his seven appearances. But Boston manager Alex Cora isn't sure if he'll be in the team's plans at the major league level.
“We were very pleased with the way he’s throwing the ball,” Cora said of Workman on Tuesday. “He has been throwing his cutter a little bit better. Velocity is OK. Breaking ball has been great. But as of now, that’s all I have. He’s going to opt out and I think we have two days or something to make a decision.”