BOSTON (CBS) — U.S.S. Constitution will be honoring Memorial Day with a 21-gun salute. Old Ironsides will fire off at noon Monday.
The ship is also planning a ceremony on board commemorating the sailors and Marines who have died in service. Several Gold Star families will be in attendance.READ MORE: Cole Buckley Of Braintree Identified As Fan Who Allegedly Threw Bottle At Kyrie Irving
Navy regulations call for ships with a saluting battery to fire gun salutes starting at noon on the holiday. The ship’s flag will fly at half-staff in the morning before being raised to full height after the salute.READ MORE: Burlington Police Officer Rucking For 24 Hours To Honor Military Heroes On Memorial Day
The event will be livestreamed on Facebook. The U.S.S. Constitution will also be open Monday for public tours.
Earlier this month U.S.S. Constitution cruised Boston Harbor and fired the cannons for its first underway in more than a year.MORE NEWS: Damp And Dreary Memorial Day In Store For New England, But Not A Total Washout
U.S.S. Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship afloat.