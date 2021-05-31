Cole Buckley Of Braintree Identified As Fan Who Allegedly Threw Bottle At Kyrie IrvingPolice have identified the fan who allegedly threw a plastic water bottle at Kyrie Irving as Braintree resident Cole Buckley.

Kyrie Irving Stomps On Celtics Logo After Defeating His Former TeamThe Celtics lost to the Nets Sunday night, and Kyrie Irving had a parting gesture for TD Garden before heading off the floor.

'We're Not Animals': Players Outraged At Celtics Fan Who Appeared To Throw Bottle At Kyrie IrvingPlayers from both the Celtics and Nets condemned a fan who is now facing charges and a liftetime ban from TD Garden after throwing a water bottle at Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Quiet Boston Crowd, Win 141-126Kyrie Irving scored 39 points and Kevin Durant scored 42 points to give the Brooklyn Nets a 141-126 victory over Boston on Sunday night and a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Boston College Women's Lacrosse Defeats Syracuse For Program's First Ever National TitleThe Boston College women’s lacrosse team has been on the sport’s biggest stage before. This time, however, the result was much different.