BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution have a three-week break in the schedule, but midfielder Tajon Buchanan will remain busy. The 22-year-old will now play for the Canada Men’s National Team in a pair of World Cup qualifiers.

Buchanan, a native of Brampton, Ontario, will join the Canada team for two of its upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: June 5 against Aruba in Bradenton, Fla., and June 8 against Suriname in Chicago, Ill. After the first two World Cup Qualifying matches in March, Canada sits atop Group B with a 2-0-0 record and a goal differential of 15, with 16 goals scored and one goal conceded. In Group B, Canada is competing against Suriname, Bermuda, Aruba, and the Cayman Island.

Buchanan is seeking his first international appearance with Canada after accepting his first career call up to Canada’s senior team for its January 2021 training camp. He featured in all four of the Under-23 side’s matches at the 2020 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, which was played in March 2021. His tournament was highlighted by a pair of goals in the first half of theCanucks’ opening game against El Salvador. He was named the Canadian Youth International Player of the Year following a breakout 2020 season that saw him lead all Canadian MLS players in games played.

Now in his third MLS season, Buchanan has 41 appearances for New England, including 21 starts. He’s tallied three goals and five assists with the Revolution, with a goal and an assist in his eight matches in 2021.

The Revolution 5-1-2 on the season following Saturday’s 1-0 win in Cincinnati, sitting atop the Eastern Conference with 17 points. New England’s next match isn’t until June 19 against New York City FC.