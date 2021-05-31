BURLINGTON (CBS) – A Burlington police officer is marching to honor our nation’s heroes in an effort to help veterans and their families.
From midnight to midnight, Burlington patrolman and army veteran Jacob DeSantis is circling the track at Burlington High School.
DeSantis is doing a 24-hour Memorial Day ruck march, meaning he is wearing a heavy backpack, to honor past and present service members.
This isn't the first lengthy march for DeSantis. He rucked 22 miles on Veterans Day to bring awareness to the number of veterans who on average take their own life each day.
DeSantis is raising money for the Mass. Fallen Heroes Foundation, a group whose mission is to honor the memories of our fallen, support Gold Star families, empower veterans and educate communities.
"I'm just doing the 24 hours to pay my respects for the entirety of 24 hours. it's not just a single day of the year. For me, for Gold Star families, or for anyone who's lost a veteran, or knows anyone who's serving, every day is Memorial Day," DeSantis said.
People have been stopping at the track Monday morning to walk a few laps with DeSantis to show their support.