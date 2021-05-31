BOSTON (CBS) – It was a day of tributes and remembrance. From Everett, to Beverly, to Boston, and all around the country, people celebrated Memorial Day.

And thanks to a reprieve from all the heavy rain, many spent the day visiting historical sites like the Robert Gould Shaw Memorial on Boston Common, which commemorates one of the first all-black regiments in the Civil War.

“They marched out of Boston right here and right down Beacon Street. Many of the men did not return,” Cidney Webster of National Parks Service of Boston said.

The monument was recently restored. On Monday, folks like 68-year-old Benjamin Hill signed the Book of History, which marks its return and will later be archived in the Museum of African American History.

“It’s such an important part of our history of the country and of African Americans as well,” Hill said. “I just felt like I wanted to have that opportunity to give my support.”

Not too far away, the USS Constitution held a ceremony, which included a reading names and a 21-gun salute.

“Just thinking of the pain behind the names. So many people affected and feeling pain from the loss of their loved ones,” John Benda of USS Constitution Commanding Officer said.

More than a dozen Gold Star Families took part in the 21-gun salute onboard the USS Constitution. For them, Memorial Day is far more than just a holiday. Gold Star father Joel Shover spoke about his son Tanner Brock, who died while serving in the U.S. Navy. He was only 24 years old.

“Just to never forget him,” Shover said. “Seven years in the Navy, two different aircraft carriers. He was a good kid, he was a good kid.”

Emotional moments and touching tributes in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.