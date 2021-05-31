BOSTON (CBS) – Former Celtics great and Celtics radio analyst Cedric Maxwell said there are no excuses for a fan who is accused of throwing an empty water bottle at Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

“I am so happy that, whoever this person was, was arrested immediately and hopefully never let back into an NBA game,” Maxwell said. “There are no excuses for throwing a water bottle.”

Maxwell also called out Irving for stomping on the Boston logo, Lucky the Leprechaun, after the Nets victory.

“Great player. Maybe one of the greatest offensive players ever to put on a Boston Celtics uniform. But in this case, just show some class when you win,” Maxwell said.

This series was Irving’s first return to a full TD Garden following his departure from the Celtics after the 2018-19 season. Irving was critical of Celtics fans and what he called their “subtle racism” when the series shifted back to Boston. Following the bottle incident, Kyrie also blamed racism.

“You’re seeing a lot of old ways come up. It’s been that way in history in terms of entertainment, performers, and sports for a long period of time and just, underlying racism and just treating people like they’re in a human zoo,” Irving said.

Maxwell said racism is a problem everywhere, but he does not think it is an issue specific to Boston.

“I’ll be that person of color who says that Boston does not have a monopoly on racism. Is there racism around? Yes. Nobody is going to be stupid. But, just to say that Boston is this place, that is not true,” he said.

Water bottle nearly hits Kyrie Irving as he walks to the locker room following Game 4 in Boston. pic.twitter.com/RrtZth3cqt — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 31, 2021

21 year old Cole Buckley was arrested for throwing the bottle and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday.