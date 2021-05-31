Tucker, Astros Down Former Bench Coach Cora, Red Sox 11-2Kyle Tucker had a season-best three hits and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Houston Astros beat former bench coach Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Monday.

Kemba Walker, Robert Williams Both Doubtful For Celtics-Nets Game 5It's not going to get any easier for the Celtics as the team looks to stave off elimination against the Nets. Kemba Walker and Robert Williams are both listed as doubtful for Tuesday's Game 5 in Brooklyn.

Kevin Garnett Rips Kyrie Irving For Stomping On Celtics Logo: 'That's Not Coo'After stomping all over the Celtics in Brooklyn's Game 4 win in Boston on Sunday night, Nets star Kyrie Irving celebrated by stomping on the Celtics logo at midcourt after the game. That isn't sitting well with Kevin Garnett.

As He Returns To Houston, Alex Cora Isn't Hiding From His Role In Astros Cheating ScandalAlex Cora said his return to Houston this week will be a little different, since it will be his first trip back since serving a one-year suspension for the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Celtics Fan Charged With Assaulting Police Officer At TD GardenIn addition to a fan who allegedly threw a bottle at Kyrie Irving, another man is charged with assaulting an officer inside TD Garden.