EVERETT (CBS) — An SUV crashed into the porch of an Everett home overnight, killing the driver and sending a passenger to the hospital.
Police responded at about 12:25 a.m. to the Broadway Street home. The woman driving the Honda Pilot was pronounced dead at the scene, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said. The passenger, an adult male, was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.READ MORE: Watertown Police Sergeant Jeff Pugliese, Who Took Down Marathon Bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev, Retires
No one inside the home was hurt.READ MORE: 'Wish I Had More Time': Woman Remembers Father Who Died Of COVID At Holyoke Soldiers' Home
“The preliminary investigation indicates that the car was traveling from Glendale Square toward Malden when it hit a parked car, a tree and subsequently the porch of the home,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement.
There was no word yet on what caused the crash.MORE NEWS: Memorial Day Tributes Held At Robert Gould Shaw Memorial, USS Constitution