Celtics Fan Charged With Assaulting Police Officer At TD GardenIn addition to a fan who allegedly threw a bottle at Kyrie Irving, another man is charged with assaulting an officer inside TD Garden.

Sorokin Or Varlamov In Net For Islanders? Barry Trotz Keeps Bruins Guessing Ahead Of Game 2

Craig Smith Won't Play In Bruins-Islanders Game 2Craig Smith was not on the ice for the Bruins' morning skate, and he won't be on the ice for Monday night's Game 2 against the New York Islanders.

Revs Midfielder Tajon Buchanan Called To Join Canada Men's National TeamThe New England Revolution have a three-week break in the schedule, which will give midfielder Tajon Buchanan a chance to play for the Canada Men’s National Team.

Win Or Go Home: Celtics Focused On Game 5, Not Winning Three StraightThe odds are stacked against the Celtics, who now find themselves in a 3-1 series hole against the incredible talented Brooklyn Nets.