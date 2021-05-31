EVERETT (CBS) — An SUV crashed into the porch of an Everett home overnight, killing the driver and sending a passenger to the hospital.
Police responded at about 12:25 a.m. to the Broadway Street home. The woman driving the Honda Pilot was pronounced dead at the scene, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office said. The passenger, an adult male, was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
No one inside the home was hurt.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that the car was traveling from Glendale Square toward Malden when it hit a parked car, a tree and subsequently the porch of the home,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement.
