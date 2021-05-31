BOSTON (CBS) – By Memorial Day standards, 2021 hasn’t exactly delivered. But, it’s not a total washout for the Monday holiday!
RAIN TIMELINEREAD MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Some steady showers will hold on through mid-morning. Worcester County will likely see the strongest signals early on.
The rain begins to taper off closer to lunchtime. Most will remain dry through the afternoon but some spotty showers are likely. Overcast skies through the end of the day.READ MORE: Fan Arrested After Appearing To Throw Water Bottle At Kyrie Irving
IMPACT
If you are planning on going to the Military Heroes Garden of Flags or other outdoor observances, have the rain gear through lunchtime.
For afternoon BBQ’s and dinner plans, you should be able to grill outside. However, you’ll want to dine indoors. Conditions will be staying cool and dreary.MORE NEWS: Boston Tourist Attractions Welcome Visitors At Fully Capacity Despite Gloomy Weather
The early days of June will be something to look forward to. A warmer spell with more sunshine!