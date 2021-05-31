BOSTON (CBS) – With no mask mandate, many people are now wondering when to keep the mask on and others are excited to take it off for good.

Mix reopening with the Bruins in the playoffs, there were crowds of people in bars in Boston over the weekend.

In many settings, life is back to normal. Bars are open again and masks are not required.

At most grocery stores, vaccinated people are welcome to take off their masks too. But most people inside in Massachusetts seem to still wear them.

“We’re lucky we have a vaccine that came out and did well for people and helped people through it. But we’re just not there yet. And people have to be cautious of that,” said Laura Mahoney Korikis of Waltham.

Others were thrilled to smile at strangers in the aisles again.

“I can speak, I can see expressions of our face, and communicate with people because we miss that,” said Lovely Boyneria of Belmont.

So what’s the “right” move scientifically? Whether in the grocery store, or at the bar, UMass Lowell Dr. Andrew Karson says unvaccinated people should mask up whenever in public.

As for vaccinated people…

“The vaccine is 95% effective, but not 100%, and playing it safe would be to wear a mask when you’re within six feet of other people who aren’t in your household,” said Dr. Karson.

He says we could see a small bump in cases in a few week from this reopening, but the risk is low since many vulnerable people are vaccinated.