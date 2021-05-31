BOSTON (CBS) – In addition to a fan who was arrested for allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle at Kyrie Irving, Boston Police also charged another man who they say assaulted an officer who was trying to remove him from TD Garden.
North Oxford resident William Leite, 35, was sitting in Section 15. He was asked by security to leave after he challenged fans around him to fight.
A Boston Police spokesman said the officer told Leite he had to leave, but the fan responded "I paid $40 for this ticket. I'm not leaving." Leite also told the officer he was not strong enough to arrest him, police said.
Leite allegedly shoved the officer, and the two briefly tussled. The officer was not hurt.
Boston Police charged Leite with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and trespassing. He will be arraigned on Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court.
Also appearing in court Tuesday will be 21-year-old Cole Buckley of Braintree. Buckley allegedly threw a plastic bottle at Irving as he was exiting the floor after the Nets beat the Celtics to take a 3-1 series lead.