WATERTOWN (CBS) – Though Massachusetts dropped COVID restrictions Saturday, many are easing into changes that have become part of their regular routine.
On Saturday as the state fully reopened, the mask mandate that was previously in place in all settings was dropped. Masks are no longer required, with exceptions that include healthcare settings and on public transportation.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Still, many people at Stop & Shop in Watertown chose to wear their mask on the way to do their weekend grocery shopping.
Stop & Shop joined Wegman’s, Trader Joe’s and Hannaford among the list of retailers that dropped their mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated.READ MORE: As Massachusetts Reopens, There Is Still In A State Of Emergency Until June 15
Some shoppers told WBZ-TV they welcome the change, while others aren’t quite there yet.
“I don’t generally wear a mask. I will wear it here or to a market because I don’t want other people to feel awkward, but I never wear one going out. So it’s been really good to see people finally just getting back to a little bit of normalcy anyways,” one woman said.MORE NEWS: As Massachusetts Reopened, Boston Was Ready To Celebrate
Stop & Shop still plans to offer special hours for shoppers over the age of 60, and they still strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask in the store.