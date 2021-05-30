Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall Helped Make Pasta Hat Trick Happen, And Other Leftover Bruins ThoughtsThat was incredible. Let's revisit that Game 1 win in front of a full Boston crowd, shall we?

NHL Releases Remainder Of Schedule For Bruins-Islanders SeriesThe Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders will battle for a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, and we now know when the rest of the series will be played.

Pastrnak Hat Trick Powers 5-2 Bruins Victory Over Islanders In Front Of Near-Capacity Crowd In Game 1Playoff hockey -- real playoff hockey is back in Boston. And the Bruins have a 1-0 series lead.

Near-Capacity Garden Crowd Creates Incredible Bruins Atmosphere For First Time In Over A YearFans were allowed at near full capacity on Sunday night for the Bruins-Islanders playoff game. It was a long time coming.

Fenway Park Back To Full Capacity; Red Sox Beat Marlins 3-1The stands were about half full and the crowd broke in a chant of '"Let's go, Red Sox!" that echoed around in the first inning from the announced paid attendance of 25,089.