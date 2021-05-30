BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police have arrested one person in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in Dorchester on Friday. Nickoyan Wallace, 46, of Dorchester, was arrested on Saturday.
Police responded to a shooting on Park Street around 11:50 a.m. on Friday. Ivanildo Barros, 37, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wallace will be arraigned on a murder charge in Dorchester District Court.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.