Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Quiet Boston Crowd, Win 141-126Kyrie Irving scored 39 points and Kevin Durant scored 42 points to give the Brooklyn Nets a 141-126 victory over Boston on Sunday night and a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Boston College Women's Lacrosse Defeats Syracuse For Program's First Ever National TitleThe Boston College women’s lacrosse team has been on the sport’s biggest stage before. This time, however, the result was much different.

Latest Julio Jones Rumor Has Titans As Favorite, But 'Don't Rule Out' PatriotsThe Julio Jones rumors continue to fly, and the latest one could be bad news for Patriots fans.

Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall Helped Make Pasta Hat Trick Happen, And Other Leftover Bruins ThoughtsThat was incredible. Let's revisit that Game 1 win in front of a full Boston crowd, shall we?

NHL Releases Remainder Of Schedule For Bruins-Islanders SeriesThe Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders will battle for a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, and we now know when the rest of the series will be played.