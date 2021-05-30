CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police, Fatal Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police have arrested one person in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in Dorchester on Friday. Nickoyan Wallace, 46, of Dorchester, was arrested on Saturday.

Police responded to a shooting on Park Street around 11:50 a.m. on Friday. Ivanildo Barros, 37, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boston Police were called to Park Street for a shooting midday on Friday (WBZ-TV)

Wallace will be arraigned on a murder charge in Dorchester District Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

CBSBoston.com Staff