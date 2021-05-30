FOXBORO (CBS) – The Julio Jones rumors continue to fly, and the latest one could be bad news for Patriots fans.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said on Sunday that in league circles, the belief is that Atlanta will eventually send the star receiver to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a second-round pick.
Florio couches the report by saying "This isn't a report that the Titans have offered or will offer a second-round pick, or that the Falcons will take a second-round pick for Jones." Instead, Florio writes it is the "current thinking among folks in the know about where this is all likely to end up."
Though if true, it’s a development that would disappoint many Patriots fans, the report isn’t all bad news for New England.
"Don't rule out the Patriots making a last-second play for Jones," Florio writes. "Beyond the report that they've had 'internal discussions' about Jones, there has been no reporting linking New England to Jones. And that's usually how it goes with the Patriots. No one knows much of anything until the deal is done."
Many believe Jones will be dealt as early as this week as it will benefit the Falcons’ cap situation by doing so after Wednesday.