EASTHAM (CBS) – Two police officers and a National Park Service ranger rushed into the water off Eastham to rescue a boogie boarder from the strong current and rough surf.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Nauset Light Beach. Two boogie boarders were in distress, though one was just reaching shore as police arrived.
The second person, however, was still struggling in the water.
Eastham Police Officers Jake McGrath and Vicki Wagner joined a National Park Service ranger in the water to help.
The officers reached the man and brought him back to shore to be evaluated by firefighters.
“The Eastham Police Department Administration would like to commend Officer McGrath and Officer Wagner for their heroic actions. Had it not been for their quick and selfless response this incident could have had a tragic outcome,” police said.