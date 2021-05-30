BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 146 new confirmed COVID cases and four additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 661,115. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,508.
There were 26,481 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.66%.
There are 236 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday. There are 74 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 6,702 active cases in Massachusetts.