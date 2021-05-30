BOSTON (CBS) — Businesses across Boston welcomed the end of COVID-19 restrictions this weekend. Boston Harbor Cruises set sail with hundreds of people aboard, despite gloomy weather conditions.

“I’m so excited to be able to open to full capacity and take care of the locals and the tourists,” General Manager Bob Lawlor said.

Tourist Rob Coombs, who visited from Arizona, said he was pleasantly surprised to learn that the state had dropped all restrictions.

“We were absolutely thrilled because some of the things we wanted to see were closed because of COVID,” Coombs said.

Indoor activities were also booming due to the rain.

Kings Dining and Entertainment, a bowling alley in the Seaport, had its best day of business in the last 14 months.

“There was no bar seating. There were no people standing and walking around. Really, it was pretty hard. It was pretty programmed. Whereas today, this is what we do, this is all about fun and we’re all about that,” Kings COO Leo Fonseca said.

Many customers seemed eager to return to normal.

“We’re vaccinated and that mandates have been lifted. We’re definitely going to get back out a lot more,” said customer Rasha Bunte.