BOSTON (CBS) – While Massachusetts has reopened, there are a couple of other important dates to keep in mind for COVID-19 restrictions.
The official state of emergency doesn’t end until June 15. Governor Charlie Baker has filed legislation to extend some parts of that order to later this year.
Baker is proposing suspending certain requirements for open meeting laws until Sept. 1. He also wants to extend outdoor dining programs across the state through Thanksgiving.
Also, right now, medical providers cannot bill COVID-19 patients for anything beyoung what insurance will cover, and the governor wants that to continue through the end of the year.