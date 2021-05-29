NHL Releases Remainder Of Schedule For Bruins-Islanders SeriesThe Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders will battle for a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, and we now know when the rest of the series will be played.

Pastrnak Hat Trick Powers 5-2 Bruins Victory Over Islanders In Front Of Near-Capacity Crowd In Game 1Playoff hockey -- real playoff hockey is back in Boston. And the Bruins have a 1-0 series lead.

Near-Capacity Garden Crowd Creates Incredible Bruins Atmosphere For First Time In Over A YearFans were allowed at near full capacity on Sunday night for the Bruins-Islanders playoff game. It was a long time coming.

Fenway Park Back To Full Capacity; Red Sox Beat Marlins 3-1The stands were about half full and the crowd broke in a chant of '"Let's go, Red Sox!" that echoed around in the first inning from the announced paid attendance of 25,089.

David Pastrnak Arrives In Style, Records Hat Trick For Bruins' Game 1 Vs. IslandersTD Garden was open at near full capacity on Saturday night for the first time in more than a year. David Pastrnak wanted to arrive in style.