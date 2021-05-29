BOSTON (CBS) – Cheers to a new chapter. Massachusetts is back in business Saturday! The state’s COVID restrictions have officially been lifted, and Boston was ready to celebrate.

“Last night at midnight everything went back to old Lucky’s. It was fantastic. People were dancing, having a good time. The place went crazy. People threw their hands up in the air and were cheering,” said Lucky’s general manager Nelson Burns.

“All the sudden, today you walk in with no mask, you can meet new people. Psychologically, it’s so much healthier,” a patron said.

There are lines again … and photos without masks. You don’t have to look far, though, to still find a face covering.

“We’ve had about a 50/50 split so far. Some people walking in with masks, and they feel they want to wear them. Some people are completely maskless, and they’re fine with it,” said Rebecca Carpenter of Turtle Swamp Brewing.

“It feels weird. I feel like I’m going to need to transition in and see what other people are doing,” one patron said of “life” resuming.

“I asked Siri earlier, how many days since March 18 and she said 437 days that it’s been since we’ve been open. That’s nuts!” said Ace Gershfield of 6one7 Productions.

Night clubs are finally turning up the music.

“What we provide is an environment to get away from reality. That’s what we’re missing, and it’s going to be great to come back and get away from what we’ve been dealing with,” Gershfield added.

Now if only Mother Nature had cooperated with the weekend forecast…

“It would have been nice if it were a little sunny but it forces you to get creative and come up with plans and make the most of it. We’re heading in the right direction,” one patron said.