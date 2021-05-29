NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A man was arrested in Swansea Friday night in connection with a deadly shooting in North Attleboro on Wednesday. Adam Walker, 33, of East Providence, R.I. was charged with murdering 38-year-old Peter Schifone, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday.
Police responded to High Street around 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. The victim, later identified as Schifone, was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he later died.
Walker was also charged with carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.
He will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday.