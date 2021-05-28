BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will rescind some COVID orders Friday afternoon, a day before Massachusetts lifts all remaining coronavirus restrictions on businesses and industries.
He’ll be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.
Starting Saturday, there will be an end to capacity limits, and any venues still closed under the governor’s orders can reopen. The state’s mask mandate will expire, but masks will still be required by some businesses, health care settings and on public and private transportation.
The State of Emergency in Massachusetts ends June 15.