BOSTON (CBS) – The USS Constitution opened up a lottery on Friday to allow 25 people to take a cruise around the Boston Harbor on the ship for July 4.
The people chosen from the lottery will be able to talk with active-duty sailors, learn about the USS Constitution’s past, and have a front-row seat for the crew’s 21-gun salute in honor of Independence Day.READ MORE: Full-Time In-Person Learning Required For All Massachusetts Schools This Fall
The lottery is open online through June 17.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
Winners will be selected on June 21, and they will be notified by email. Each winner will be allowed one guest who is at least eight years old. Anyone 18 or older must bring a photo ID.MORE NEWS: Watch Live @ 12: Baker To Rescind Some COVID Orders In Massachusetts
The USS Constitution, which is the oldest commissioned warship afloat, is currently open for free tours Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On May 21, the ship cruised around Boston Harbor for the first time in over a year.