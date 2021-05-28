BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park Saturday afternoon, as the Red Sox play their first game in more than a year there at full capacity.
Walensky took over at the CDC in January. She is the former chief of the division of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and a one-time member of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening advisory board.
Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins will be the first where masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated fans at Fenway. The Red Sox said unvaccinated fans are "strongly encouraged" to wear masks though.
Bags will still be restricted at the ballpark with exceptions limited to medical devices and diaper bags.
Walensky’s first pitch will be shortly before the game starts at 4:10 p.m., if it’s not raining.