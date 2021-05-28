BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution have done a lot of great things over the first seven matches of the 2021 season, leading to a spot atop the Eastern Conference standings. But one thing the club has not done yet is win on the road, going 0-1-2 away from Gillette Stadium.

The Revs will look to change that Saturday afternoon when the club pays a visit to FC Cincinnati, which just won its first match of the season last weekend. It was quite a win too, with Cincy fighting back from a 1-0 deficit in the final 20 minutes of the match thanks to goals by Jurgen Locadia and Gustavo Vallecilla. Locadia tied things in the 70th minute before Vallecilla put home an incredible diving header in the 86th minute to give Cincinnati the game-winning tally. The victory broke up a 36-game losing streak for Cincinnati when the club did not score first.

The Revs also fought back from a 1-0 deficit in their home match against the Red Bulls, though the comeback was a lot less dramatic. After falling behind early, Gustavo Bou scored the equalizer at the 36-minute mark, and Tajon Buchanan put New England ahead in extra time just ahead of halftime. The 3-1 victory has New England at 4-1-2 on the season.

Now they head to the Queen City to play FC Cincinnati for just the third time in club history. Both of those matchups came in 2019, with the two clubs each walking away with 2-0 road wins.

After Saturday’s match, the Revs won’t play again until June 19.

“I think it’s really important to end this little stretch on a good run and to end it in the right fashion with a win on the weekend,” said defender Brandon Bye. “That’s what we’re shooting for — three points, nothing less — and we’ll go from there. But again, a very tough matchup. Cincinnati is coming off a win and at their own place so it’ll be tough.”

Who’s Hot

Gustavo Bou: Bou had a goal and an assist against the Red Bulls, recording one of each for the second time in his MLS career. He now has 14 goals dating back to his arrival in July 2019, which is tied for fourth most in MLS.

Tajon Buchanan: In addition to the game-winner against New York — his first goal of the season and first game-winning goal of his career — Buchanan set a new career high with four shots on target.

Adam Buksa: He gave New England some breathing room with his 82nd minute goal, which marked the second time in as many games that Buksa scored after entering a match as a substitute.

Carles Gil: The midfielder is a fixture in this section, as he keeps making things happen everywhere on the pitch. Gil recorded a secondary assist on Buksa’s goal, and his four assists on the season are tied for the MLS lead. Gil played the whole game and recorded nine key passes, giving him a league-best 36 on the season.

Gil also had nine chances created last weekend, three shy of his club-record 12 that he set on July 10, 2020.

Matt Turner: Not only is his game in net strong, he’s got a pretty great sense of humor on Twitter.

Nobody: Me: “We’re on to Cincinnati.” Someone had to say it #NERevs pic.twitter.com/7DFBSIbhJD — Matt Turner (@headdturnerr) May 25, 2021

How To Watch

The Revolution-FC Cincinnati showdown at TQL Stadium is on TV38 at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.