BOSTON (CBS) – A newly and fully restored Shaw 54th Regiment Black Soldiers Memorial is back on Boston Common. A ceremonial unveiling on Friday revealed the new bronze relief.
The monument, which honors the heroism of Civil War African American soldiers, recently underwent a $3 million dollar renovation. The sculpture was removed and taken to a studio in Woburn before it was returned to a repaired marble and stone foundation in March.READ MORE: Fire That Destroyed Homes In Franklin Condominium Complex Ruled Accidental
The Shaw Memorial captures the call to arms answered by Black soldiers who served in the unit.READ MORE: Full-Time In-Person Learning Required For All Massachusetts Schools This Fall
American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens spent 14 years creating the monument, finally revealing it in 1897.
Friday’s unveiling is significant because it comes exactly 158 years to the day after Robert Shaw and his men marched down Beacon Street past the State House as is depicted on the memorial.MORE NEWS: Baker Rescinds COVID-19 Orders, Lifting All Restrictions Starting Saturday
A formal rededication ceremony will be held in the fall.