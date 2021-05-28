BOSTON (CBS) – Full-time in-person learning will be required in all Massachusetts schools this fall.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released new guidelines for the next school year late Thursday night.
For the 2021-22 school year, all districts will be required to be in-person five days a week and there will be very limited options available for remote learning.
Social distancing requirements will be lifted.
A decision on masks in elementary school buildings will be made later this summer.
Current COVID restrictions will remain in place for the rest of this school year.
For more information on the updates for the fall, click here.