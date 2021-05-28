BOSTON (CBS) – There were 250 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s down significantly from 407 in last week’s report.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 229 cases among students and 21 among staff between May 20 and May 26.READ MORE: Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial In Boston To Be Rededicated Friday
The state now estimates there are about 735,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reopening: 10 Things You'll Be Able To Do Starting May 29
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 13,909 students and 6,110 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.MORE NEWS: Full-Time In-Person Learning Required For All Massachusetts Schools This Fall
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.