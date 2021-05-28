BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in the Seaport will be rededicated Friday morning.
The memorial and 50-foot tall Beacon of Honor on Northern Avenue is a tribute to those who died in the war on terror since September 11, 2001.
The names of 272 fallen heroes from Massachusetts are displayed on glass panels. Service members who died in 2019 and 2020 will be added on Friday.
The keynote speaker for the ceremony will be Medal of Honor recipient Army Staff Sergeant David Bellavia.
For more information on the memorial visit massfallenheroes.org.