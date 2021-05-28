WILMINGTON (CBS) – Twenty-one-year-old Macy Doucette is on summer break from college and just a few days away from starting her job at Canobie Lake Park.

Until then, she’s helping out her mom who is recovering from foot surgery.

That includes running some errands.

Macy didn’t think a quick trip to Market Basket in Wilmington would turn into such an emotional day.

“It was just an amazing experience to be able to have just to see how wonderful people could actually be,” said Doucette.

Macy got all items on her mom’s list, but when it was time to pay the $60 bill, her card was declined.

“It happens. I was flustered. I didn’t know what to do. I was going to call my mom to see if she could transfer the money,” said Doucette.

That’s when a complete stranger a few people back in Macy’s line stepped forward and insisted on paying.

“I just wish there were words to express how grateful and how thankful I am for her other than just thank you so much. It was incredible,” said Doucette.

Macy and her mom are already paying it forward by donating to Wilmington Food Pantry and are asking others to do it as well in the name of the Good Samaritan, now dubbed “the Wilmington angel.”