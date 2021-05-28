HYANNIS (CBS) – It’s finally here – summer … and trips to Cape Cod.
Some are suggesting you might want to pack proof of vaccination, along with sunscreen and a mask.
"Have your vaccination card, or a picture of your vaccination card, particularly if you want to do things like go to a dance club or nightlife," says Cape Senator Julian Cyr.
The Boatslip in Provincetown has already sent out a notice, telling customers that certain events will require proof of vaccination.
But other businesses say they'll rely on their customers to be straightforward. "We just trust the public, that they're going to be responsible and get vaccinated," said the owner of a popular cafe near Hyannis Harbor.
And Wendy Northcross of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce says some businesses may ask for a vaccination “passport,” but “there’s no outcry, there’s no movement for a region-wide vaccine passport.”