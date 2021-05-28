BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 253 new confirmed COVID cases and four additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 660,766. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,495.
There were 39,976 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.74%.
There are 241 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday. There are 74 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 7,314 active cases in Massachusetts.