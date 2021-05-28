BOSTON (CBS) — AJ Quetta, the Bishop Feehan hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game earlier this year, has been named the honorary captain of the 2021 Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award.
The award is given for "exemplifying commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork, and dedication, both on and off the ice."
Quetta was critically injured when he crashed into the boards during a game on January 26. He had spinal surgery in Atlanta and has recently returned home to continue his recovery at Journey Forward in Canton, where he is expected to remain until July.
Kerryn O'Connell, of Algonquin Regional High School, and forward Matt Copponi, of Dexter Southfield, received the John Carlton Memorial Trophies, given to outstanding female and male student-athletes who excel in hockey and academics. The award honors the late Bruins scout and administrator John Carlton, who died in 1982.
The full announcement and the list of winners statewide is available here.