MARLBORO (CBS) — Many families are planning to jump, slide and launch themselves into Memorial Day weekend. With rain expected throughout most of Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, inside venues and businesses are hoping to cash in on all the fun.

“We are just thrilled that we are getting a great weather inside weekend and that everyone can come,” said Apex Entertainment Director of Entertainment George Aronstein. ‘We anticipate this weekend with the rain to be very busy,”

After seeing the forecast, parents were asking: “What am I doing with the kids all weekend long? where am I taking them and what am I doing?” Heather Leoleis said.

Apex Entertainment in Marlborough said they expect to be very busy offering all types of games both kids and adults with plenty of incentives.

Leoleis got her twins off to an early start.

“A lot of help on rainy days, even hot days too. It’s a nice air-conditioned place,”

At Altitude Trampoline Park, Chris Martin said the rain is great for business.

“Now that the COVID restrictions have been lifted come tomorrow, we are at full capacity. It’s the choice of the customer whether or not to wear a mask. If not fully vaccinated, we recommend you wear one,” said Martin.

Going to the movies is typically another popular rainy day activity and Memorial Day is a big blockbuster weekend. Moviegoers who haven’t been to a theater in more than a year said it’s good to be back.

So from laser tag, super slides, bouncy castles, and arcades, there is plenty to do this weekend, despite the rain.