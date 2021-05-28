CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
NORWOOD (CBS) – It was mission accomplished for Anthony Grasso.

The 96-year-old veteran from Norwood wanted to salute the man who saved his life during World War II. On Friday, that’s just what he did in South Carolina.

On Friday, Anthony Grasso, of Norwood, saluted First Lieutenant Frank DuBose, who saved his life during World War II. (WBZ-TV)

“One final salute. Thank you. God bless you, Frank. I’ll meet you soon,” Grasso said. “I feel that I completed what I was out to do.”

In 1944, during the Battle of Hurtgenforest along the Belgian-German Border, First Lieutenant Frank DuBose shielded Private Grasso from incoming artillery. Dubose lost his life.

Grasso placed a white rose on DuBose’s grave.

“No one but me and him know what we went through that final day, and I’m glad I had a chance to pay my respects to the man that saved my life,” Grasso said.

