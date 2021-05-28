SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — Amusement parks across New England are reopening this weekend.
Canobie Lake Park, Story Land and Santa's Village in New Hampshire are all welcoming back visitors Saturday.
Also beginning Saturday, reservations are no longer required to go to Six Flags New England as Massachusetts lifts all coronavirus restrictions on businesses.
Further north, Funtown Splashtown in Saco, Maine is reopening Saturday and offering free admission to veterans and active duty military for Military Appreciation Weekend.
Some amusement parks are still not ready to reopen just yet. Edaville Family Amusement Park in Carver said it expects to open for the Christmas Festival of Lights this fall.