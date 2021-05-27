CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Tisbury the only Massachusetts community considered high-risk for COVID-19, according to Massachusetts health officials.

This is the seventh week in a row the number of communities considered high-risk for coronavirus infections has decreased. Last week, Lawrence and New Bedford were in the high-risk red zone.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 215 new confirmed COVID cases and nine additional deaths in the state on Thursday.

