By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Storrow Drive

BOSTON (CBS) — A tractor-trailer had its roof sheared off after it was “Storrowed” by the Mass. Ave bridge Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Storrow Drive, where signs warn truck drivers about the low clearance. Still, a too-tall truck getting clipped is a regular occurrence in the area.

The incident closed the ramp from Kenmore/Fenway to the eastbound side.

