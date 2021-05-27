Long Snapper Joe Cardona On Playing For New England Patriots: 'I Never Thought I'd Be In The NFL'The Patriots long snapper says there is a different energy in the building knowing that fans will be returning to Gillette Stadium in the fall.

Bruins-Islanders Game 1 Set For Saturday Night At TD GardenWe don't have a full series schedule just yet, but at least we know when the Bruins and the Islanders will begin their second-round series.

Watch Mac Jones Throw Some Passes -- And Make A Catch -- At Patriots OTAsWe're getting our first glimpse of Mac Jones in action for the New England Patriots.

Premier Lacrosse League Hosting Exhibition Games In Quincy Before Season Opener At Gillette StadiumThe Premier Lacrosse League will open its season on June 4 at Gillette Stadium. Before the season begins, local fans will get a chance to see all eight teams in action.

Red Sox Option Franchy Cordero To WorcesterFranchy Cordero has made some big swings for the Boston Red Sox, but the majority of them have not turned into big hits. Now the team will see what he can do in Worcester.