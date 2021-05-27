BOSTON (CBS) — A tractor-trailer had its roof sheared off after it was “Storrowed” by the Mass. Ave bridge Thursday afternoon.
#STORROWED: This tractor-trailer got "Storrowed" today at the Mass. Ave bridge https://t.co/rT9ehIvTEA pic.twitter.com/wMOmhSP0eX
— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) May 27, 2021
It happened on Storrow Drive, where signs warn truck drivers about the low clearance. Still, a too-tall truck getting clipped is a regular occurrence in the area.
The incident closed the ramp from Kenmore/Fenway to the eastbound side.